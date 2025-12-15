Excise dept seize nearly 500 illegal liquor cartons in Rajasthan's Pali

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Excise Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal liquor trade across the state, seizing 498 cartons of liquor meant for sale in another state from a truck in Pali district, officials said on Monday.

The seizure was made in the Sojat area of Pali during a special enforcement drive launched on the directions of Excise Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate to curb smuggling, illegal manufacturing, storing and selling of liquor, an official statement said.

Officials said a concealed chamber was found beneath paper rolls loaded in the truck, from where cartons of various brands of Indian-made foreign liquor marked "For Sale in Punjab" were recovered.

The seized liquor is estimated to be worth about Rs 45 lakh. Two persons were arrested on the spot, and a case was registered under the relevant provisions.

As part of the statewide drive, the excise enforcement team carried out intensive vehicle checks on National Highway-123 in Dholpur. In Alwar, vehicles were checked during a blockade at the Sheetal toll plaza.

Similar preventive actions, including raids and intensive patrolling, are being carried out in other districts to curb illegal liquor activities, officials said. PTI AG AMJ AMJ