Excise dept seizes liquor worth more than Rs 7 lakh from SUV in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 21 (PTI) Foreign liquor and beer worth more than Rs 7 lakh were seized from an SUV in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official from the state excise department said on Saturday.

A team from the border inspection branch intercepted the vehicle near Warwada village in Talasari on Thursday night and found more than 579 litres of foreign liquor and beer prohibited for sale in Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu, an official release stated.

While the driver managed to escape the scene, the seizure along with the vehicle was valued at more than Rs 7 lakh, it was stated. PTI COR ARU