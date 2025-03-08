Excise official injured during drug checking as suspect rams him with scooter

Wayanad(Kerala), Mar 8 (PTI) An Excise official was severely injured on Friday night amidst a drug inspection at a checkpost on the Kerala-Karnataka border here when a suspected drug peddler rammed into him with his scooter when asked to stop.

28-year-old Civil Excise Officer Jaimon was part of a team carrying out an inspection for drugs at the Bavali checkpost here, which according to excise officials is one of the points through which narcotics enter Kerala.

"The incident occurred around 8.45 pm on the previous night," an excise official said on Saturday.

During the checking, they saw a suspected drug peddler arrive there on a scooter and asked him to stop, the official said.

However, the man did not stop and rammed into Jaimon who suffered several serious injuries, including loss of teeth, a broken jaw and fractures to his arms, the official said.

He is presently admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode and would probably need to undergo surgeries.

The man accused of ramming into the official was later arrested by police. PTI HMP HMP ROH