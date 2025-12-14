Excise officials attacked by miscreants during raids on bars in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (PTI) Excise officials came under attack from a few drunken men while conducting raids at bars in Bhubaneswar to ensure timely closure and adherence to established norms, an official said on Sunday.

The Excise Department conducted raids at over 30 bars in the Odisha capital on Saturday night.

During one such raid at a bar in Patia in Chandrasekharpur police station area, a few drunken men hurled liquor bottles at the vehicles of the excise officials, who were, however, not injured in the incident, he said.

"We have lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police station seeking action against the miscreants," the official told PTI.

The Excise Department will continue its enforcement drive on the bars, he said.

The raids were conducted in the wake of a major fire incident in a restaurant at Palasuni in Satya Vihar area early on December 12.

The restaurant was illegally running a bar without having a license, another official said, adding an inquiry is being conducted.