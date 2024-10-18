Excise officials bust illegal mini foreign liquor factory in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Oct 18 (PTI) Excise department officials on Friday busted an illegal liquor manufacturing factory during a raid and recovered a large quantity of foreign liquor from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, an official statement said.

Advertisment

The raid was carried out in a house in a village under the jurisdiction of the Potka police station of the district.

The development comes weeks ahead of the assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Acting on a tip-off, the excise department sleuths along with the local police conducted the raid in the house and busted the illegal mini liquor factory, the statement said.

Advertisment

A case has been registered against the factory operator. PTI BS SBN SBN