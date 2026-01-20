Excise officials suspended after being caught by Lokayukta sleuths

Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday said it suspended two excise officials after they were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh.

The suspended officers, Jagadeesh Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, and Thammanna K M, Excise Superintendent, were caught red-handed during a trap laid by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

According to the government order, the officials had demanded Rs 80 lakh as a bribe to facilitate the issuance of a CL-7 (bar) licence and a microbrewery licence.

"They were caught accepting Rs 25 lakh on Saturday," the order said.

"During the course of investigation, a trap was laid on January 17 at Excise Bhavan, Battarahalli, during which Jagadeesh Naik and Thammanna were caught red-handed accepting bribe money and were arrested on the same day," it added.

The complaint was lodged by Lakshminarayana, following which the Lokayukta launched an investigation.

Recorded conversations relating to the alleged demand and acceptance of the bribe are being examined for voice confirmation, the Lokayukta said.

Noting that the allegations were prima facie established, the government ordered the suspension of both officers under the Karnataka Civil Services rules.

The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in force until further orders, pending inquiry.

The order also stated that both officials will receive subsistence allowance as per rules and will not be allowed to leave their headquarters without prior approval from the competent authority. PTI GMS SSK