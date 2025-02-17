Excise policy case: Delhi court allows approver to travel abroad

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday allowed Hyderabad businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy, an accused-turned-approver in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, to travel abroad, saying it was a "valuable right" guaranteed under the Constitution.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed Reddy, who in also an accused in a corruption case being probed by the CBI, to travel to Dubai between February 19 and 26 for business purposes, noting that the Enforcement Directorate as well as the CBI had not claimed any non-cooperation.

"The right to travel abroad of any person is a valuable right as it emanates from the fundamental right to life and liberty as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the judge said.

The court noted the right to travel was available to accused persons and couldn't be "absolutely curtailed or taken away" -- although subject to reasonable conditions.

Further, when an accused can be permitted to travel abroad subject to certain terms and conditions, there is no ground or reason as to why an approver or a witness should not be permitted to undertake the journey abroad, the judge said.

Reddy was observed to be a permanent resident of Hyderabad, Telangana who lived there with his family besides having a widespread businesses in India and abroad.

"Even otherwise, there was no reason to presume or infer that he will not return to India," the judge said, adding records did not show that he had ever violated any of the bail conditions previously imposed on him.

Reddy was accordingly directed by the court not to enter into any transaction with respect to sale, lease, mortgage, transfer or relinquishment, etc., of his interests in immovable or movable properties like shares and securities, etc., without its permission.

The judge further directed him not to apply for the citizenship of any other country or to renounce his Indian citizenship during the period without court's permission.

The CBI had opposed the application, arguing Reddy could be a flight risk and not turn up during the trial, if allowed to leave the country, while the ED said that the continuation of investigation and the conditional nature of the pardon granted to him necessitate his presence in India for ongoing proceedings.

The court had previously allowed Reddy to turn approver in a connected money laundering case investigated by the ED.

According to the central probe agencies, Reddy was the head of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma and involved in a liquor business.