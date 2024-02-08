Excise policy case: Delhi court extends interim bail of businessman Sameer Mahendru

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday extended the interim bail granted to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, who has been arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, till February 13.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the accused seeking extension of his interim bail, which was scheduled to expire on February 9.

The application said the accused's wife was hospitalised again due to post-surgical complications.

The judge passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought some time to reply to the application.

"In view of the above, this application is directed to be listed for reply/arguments on February 13, 2024 at 2 pm. Till then, interim bail of accused shall stand extended," the judge said.

The judge had granted interim bail to Mahendru, the managing director of liquor distributor Indospirit, on account of his wife's surgery.

The judge had granted the relief to Mahendru in the case related to alleged corruption and irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

According to the prosecution, Mahendru was one of the major beneficiaries of the alleged violations of the excise policy as he was not only running an alcoholic beverages-manufacturing unit, but was also given a wholesale licence and some retail licences in the name of his relatives.

Because of the alleged irregularities and violations, Mahendru earned a profit of around Rs 50 crore, the prosecution has claimed. PTI UK RC