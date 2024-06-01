National

Excise policy case: ED opposes Kejriwal's interim bail plea in court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delivers a video message, ahead of his surrender before Tihar jail authorities, on Friday, May 31, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed an application moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before a court here seeking interim bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The probe agency claimed before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja that Kejriwal had suppressed facts and made false statements, including about his health.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, told the court that Kejriwal also made misleading claims at a press conference on Friday that he is going to surrender on June 2.

The court was hearing an application moved by Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seeking interim bail for a week on health grounds.

The chief minister was earlier granted interim bail by the Supreme Court and it ends on June 1.

