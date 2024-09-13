Excise policy corruption case: SC grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties.

The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.