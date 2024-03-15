Excise policy scam: BRS leader Kavitha detained in Hyderabad, being brought to Delhi for questioning

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday detained BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad and is bringing her to Delhi for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case, agency sources said.

Advertisment

Agency officials raided the premises of the leader Friday morning and later took her into custody.

BRS leader and former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy claimed that Kavitha was arrested and being taken to Delhi on a flight at 8.45 pm.

He alleged that the move was "pre-planned" and said they would protest against it.

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from the "South Group" (allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP. PTI NES SKL SMN SMN