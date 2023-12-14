Excise policy scam:SC rejects Sisodia's pleas seeking review of its Oct 30 verdict denying him bail

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court has dismissed AAP leader Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking review of its October 30 verdict dismissing his bail petitions in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti dismissed the review petitions on Wednesday.

"We have carefully perused the review petitions as also the grounds in support thereof. In our opinion, no case for review of the judgment dated October 30, 2023, is made out. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said in its order passed on Wednesday.

It also rejected Sisodia's request for an oral hearing on the review petitions.

In a setback to Sisodia, the apex court had on October 30 denied him bail in the corruption and money-laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying the allegations by the probe agencies that "windfall gains" of Rs 338 crore was made by few wholesale distributors, was "tentatively supported" by the materials and evidence.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the "scam". The ED arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28. PTI MNL ABA NSD NSD