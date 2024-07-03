Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC seeking bail in corruption case by CBI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He has already challenged his arrest in the CBI case and the plea is pending before the high court.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.