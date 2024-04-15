Delhi liquor scam: BRS leader K Kavitha seeks bail in Delhi court

New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam.

The application is likely to be taken up for hearing later in the day by special judge for the CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, who earlier in the day sent Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested from Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CBI produced the accused before court on expiry of her three-day police custody granted earlier by the judge and sought her JC.

The probe agency told the court that she was not required for further custodial interrogation.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Kavitha along with Deepak Nagar, opposed the police plea, saying the grounds were not sufficient to keep her in custody since she is no longer required for custodial interrogation.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.