Excise scam: Delhi court directs CBI to file documents detailing statements of accused, evidence

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday asked the CBI to file documents, including a table detailing the statements of witnesses and accused as well as the evidence, in the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam by May 7.

Advertisment

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while adjourning the hearing on whether to frame charges against the accused persons in the case.

On April 22, the court had reserved for May 2 its order on the bail application of BRS leader K Kavitha, who is currently in judicial custody, in the case.

She was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. She was arrested by the CBI from Tihar jail on April 11.

The CBI is probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. PTI UK DIV DIV