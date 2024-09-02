Excise scam: Delhi court directs ED to supply documents to accused

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday directed the ED to supply certain documents, filed with the charge sheet in an alleged excise scam-related money laundering case, to the accused people.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the directions after the accused persons told the court that several documents supplied to them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were deficient.

During the hearing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced before the court through video conference, while AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is currently out on bail, also appeared through video conferencing.

The court has listed the matter on September 6 for further proceedings.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case, however, he is still lodged in Tihar jail as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

He is in judicial custody in a related corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation. PTI UK RHL