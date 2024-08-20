National

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 27 in CBI's case

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the period of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till August 27 in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The court is likely to consider on August 27 a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal AAP Enforcement Directorate CBI Delhi liquor scam Delhi court
Subscribe