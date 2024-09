New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to "middleman" Vinod Chauhan in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja granted the relief to Chauhan, who was accused of transferring cash sourced through alleged kickbacks given by the "South Group" to the AAP for the party's poll campaign in Goa.

Chauhan was given bail on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May. PTI UK RC