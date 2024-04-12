Excise 'scam': Delhi court sends K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday sent Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after hearing arguments of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as Kavitha's counsel.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested by the CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, on Thursday.

The CBI, while seeking Kavitha's custody for five days, told the court that she was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

"During her questioning, she didn't give satisfactory replies regarding her role. Her replies were contrary to the documents recovered by the CBI during the investigation. Kavitha is concealing facts which are exclusively in her knowledge. Earlier also she did not join the investigation despite summons (being issued to her). So, we need her five days' custodial remand to unearth the conspiracy," the CBI said.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, Kavitha's counsel, opposed the CBI's plea and termed the arrest illegal. He further accused the probe agency of violating Kavitha's fundamental rights.

He told the court that the CBI arrested Kavitha while an application filed by her opposing the agency's plea to interrogate her in judicial custody was already pending before the court.

While seeking Kavitha's custody, the CBI also stated that a liquor businessman of the "South Group" met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sought his support for business in the national capital.

"Kejriwal assured him of support... We have sufficient material, WhatsApp chats and statements of co-accused," the CBI told the court.

Dinesh Arora, an accused-turned-approver in the case, has confirmed in his statement that accused Abhishek Boinpally informed him that Rs 100 crore was given to co-accused and former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair, the CBI claimed.

The central probe agency also told the court that it has recorded the statements of hawala operators in the case that confirm certain payments in the case.

"Licences were given to company Indospirits even after being blacklisted due to the pressure of accused Manish Sisodia," the CBI claimed.

The CBI has arrested Kavitha under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to officials.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The ED had arrested her from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. PTI UK DIV DIV