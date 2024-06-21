Delhi HC commences hearing on ED's plea challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday commenced hearing on the ED's plea challenging the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain is hearing the arguments advanced by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate.

Thereafter, the court will hear arguments on behalf of Kejriwal's lawyers.

The ED has also sought a stay in the trial court's order.

Commencing his arguments, Raju argued that the trial court's order, which has been made available today, is "perverse".

"We are not given a proper opportunity to be heard. There can't be a more perverse order than this," he said.

Earlier in the day, the division bench said the trial court order shall not be given effect to till the high court hears the matter.