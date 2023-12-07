Excise sub inspector booked for bribery in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 7 (PTI) A sub inspector in the Maharashtra excise department has been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe for issuing a beer shop licence, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Sub inspector Nitin Sankhe, posted in Palghar, is yet to be arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Palghar unit, Dayanand Gawade told PTI.

"He made a demand of Rs 4 lakh to issue a beer shop licence. On November 21, he agreed to a sum of Rs 3.4 lakh. The case has been registered after verification of the complaint," the Deputy SP added. PTI COR BNM BNM