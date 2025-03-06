Exclusive mines for women staff to be set up: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy announced on Thursday that the Centre will establish exclusive mines for women staff within the next year.

Speaking at an event organised by the Ministries of Coal and Mines to celebrate women's contributions to the mining sector ahead of Women's Day on March 8, Reddy stated that he would discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the possibility of reserving certain mines for women to enhance their participation in the industry.

He noted a growing presence of women in the coal sector and called their inclusion in night shifts a positive development.

"I have directed both the Coal and Mines Ministries to ensure exclusive mining activities run entirely by women—from officers to workers. India must showcase the strength of its women to the world," Reddy said.

"I have given orders that there should be 100 per cent women, from officers to workers, in some mines within the next year," he said.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka, and senior officials attended the event.

Women employees from various mining organisations shared their experiences, and some were felicitated by the ministers.