Executed assigned tasks with precision during Operation Sindoor: IAF

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Sunday said it has successfully executed its assigned tasks with precision and in line with national objectives during Operation Sindoor.

The operation was launched on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under Operation Sindoor.

Indian Air Force (IAF) in a post on X said the operation was "still ongoing".

"Since the operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," it said.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

