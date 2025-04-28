Executive engineer arrested while taking bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Rajasthan's Baran district

Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the executive engineer of the Public Works Department in Rajasthan's Baran district allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, an official said.

Bureau's Director General Dr Ravi Prakash Meharda said that Executive Engineer Ajay Singh was allegedly harassing the complainant by demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh for passing the pending bills of road widening and culvert construction work of the complainant.

He said that the accused is being questioned and further investigation will be done after registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI AG MNK MNK