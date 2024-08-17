Executive engineer of UP water department killed by unidentified attackers, probe ordered

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) An executive engineer of the Uttar Pradesh water department killed by some unidentified persons at his house here on Saturday, police said.

Four police teams have been deployed to launch a probe into the matter and primary investigation suggests that it is a case of murder, they said.

According to police, Executive Engineer of Water Corporation (Rural) Santosh Kumar (40) lived in a rented house in Vinobapuri area.

On Saturday morning, his driver Sandeep, who also stayed in the house, had gone to bring some food. When he returned he saw some men attacking the engineer, police said.

The attackers fled when they saw Sandeep and threatened him to remain quiet, they said.

Neighbours said they heard Sandeep scream, and the guards posted at the Jal Nigam office, located 50 metres away from the engineer's residence, reached the spot.

They rushed Kumar to a district hospital where doctors declared him dead, police added.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said four police teams have been deployed to launch a probe into the matter. Primary investigation shows that it is a case of murder, he said.