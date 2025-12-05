Exempt cooperative sector from GST, demands CPI-M member

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) CPI-M member V Siadasan on Friday demanded that cooperatives should be exempted from GST, as the sector encourages equitable growth and community-based enterprises.

"I urge the government to look into it and demand GST exemption for cooperative sector products," he said during the special mention in the Rajya Sabha.

The cooperative sector has long played a decisive role in promoting economic equality, social welfare and inclusive development in India.

"This is especially true in states like Kerala, where thousands of cooperatives and societies operate across agricultural, dairy, handloom, banking, housing and small-scale production," he said.

These units function not only as profit-driven enterprises, but as community-oriented institutions that ensure fair wages, stable markets and livelihood protection for ordinary people.

"Most cooperatives operate with very low profit margins, often focusing merely on covering operational costs and sustaining member incomes," he said, adding that "the imposition of goods and service tax (GST) on their products places a disproportionate burden on these small entities".

GST increases their production costs, reduces their competitiveness and directly impacts the livelihood of farmers, artisans, women, self-help groups, care workers and other vulnerable communities who depend on these societies.

"Exempting cooperative sector products from GST will significantly strengthen local economies. It will help maintain price stability, ensure better returns for members and support sustainable community-based production systems," he said.

Sandosh Kumar P of CPI raised the issue for the development of Sabarimala, which is facing a massive pilgrim influx.

Despite the efforts of the Kerala government and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and associated agencies, the existing infrastructure and available land within the permissible boundaries remain insufficient to ensure the safety, comfort and orderly movement of millions of pilgrims.

"In this context, there is an urgent need to get the approval of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for the allocation of additional forest land adjoining the present pilgrimage zone," he noted.

The additional land can be utilised for essential public interest facilities, such as expanded queue complexes, sanitation blocks, medical centres, emergency pathways, drinking water systems, waste management structures and disaster response mechanisms.

All development activities will adhere to stringent environmental safeguards, scientific land-use planning and conservation-oriented construction practices.

"The state government is fully committed to protecting the ecological integrity of the Periyar Tiger Reserve and the surrounding Western Ghats," he said.

Amarpal Maurya of the BJP urged the government to set up a national processing hub for Amla (Indian gooseberry) in Pratapgarh, which is the main crop of the area. It will benefit the local farmers of the area.

Sat Paul Sharma of the BJP raised concerns over the bad condition of the Poonch Budha Amarnath Shrine road.

Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade raised the issue of fire safety measures in high-rise buildings. Citing the recent incident at Hong Kong and Mumbai, he urged the government to take steps.

Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi of the INC demanded Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Ashok Kumar Mittal requested a special financial package for the recent flood in Punjab.