Exercise Ajeya Warrior demonstration of deepening India-UK defence ties: British High Commissioner

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A joint military exercise of Indian and British troops concluded on Sunday, with the drill this time focused on conducting peace enforcing operations in a counter-terrorism environment, officials said.

This was the eighth edition of the biennial Army exercise 'Ajeya Warrior'.

"The A (AMBOOR) Company 2nd Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles of the British Army, and the 21st Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army have been undertaking complex training at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan since the start of the exercise on November 17," the British High Commission here said in a statement.

Continuing the trend of increasing complexity and interoperability, the exercise this time focused on conducting peace enforcing operations in a counter-terrorism environment as mandated under the Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter, it said.

This involved executing simulated operations in a multi-domain urban and semi-urban environment.

During the exercise, the two armies shared standard operating procedures and tactics across counter-improvised explosive device, small uncrewed aircraft system operations, company-level skills and drills, urban training, and support weapon employment, the statement said.

This collaboration culminated in a battle group-level final training exercise, where the two forces operated under an integrated command, gaining invaluable experience and exchanging best practices, it said.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said, "Defence and security forms a crucial pillar of UK-India Vision 2035." "Exercise Ajeya Warrior is a demonstration of the UK's deepening defence ties with India as we deliver this shared vision over the next decade. Beyond military cooperation, it underscores our shared commitment to peace, stability and a rules-based international order," she was quoted as saying in the statement.

Beyond the tactical domain, both contingents engaged in fitness and recreational activities, further strengthening camaraderie, alongside team sports and informal cultural exchanges that reinforced mutual respect and understanding, it said.