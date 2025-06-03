Exercise authority with empathy, impartiality: Murmu to newly-inducted IAS officers

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday asked a group of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to exercise authority with empathy, fairness, and impartiality, while staying rooted in values that reflect the spirit of public service.

Asserting that their contribution to inclusive development can be significant, she said the officers' efforts should specifically focus on ensuring that the marginalised and weaker sections are not left behind in the nation's journey of transformation into a developed nation.

"When the people who are poor and deprived experience growth and prosperity, only then will we be closer to realising the goal of a developed nation," Murmu said.

The president was addressing the IAS officers, inducted from the state civil services and attending the 127th induction training programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

She said technology and innovation can play a huge role in achieving their goals while performing their jobs.

"From improving service delivery to enabling data-driven decision-making, digital tools can help build efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly governance systems. It is imperative that you embrace innovations in AI, e-governance and digital feedback mechanisms to ensure that government schemes reach the last mile," Murmu said.

At the same time, the president said that they should never lose sight of the foundational values that define the Indian Administrative Service.

"I urge you to uphold integrity in your conduct, ensure transparency in your actions, and maintain accountability. You should exercise authority with empathy, fairness, and impartiality. You are expected to lead by example and stay rooted in values that reflect the spirit of public service," she said.

Murmu said the officers should always be mindful of the impact of their actions on the environment.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to gift a healthier and safer planet to our future generations. I am confident that you would work towards ensuring this," the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by her office.

Addressing them, Murmu said that they are no longer administrators of just a region. "You have to follow standards of governance at the national level. Your work must align with the larger vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," she said.

The president said the officers' promotion to IAS marks a transformation -- A transformation of their role and their mindset.

"With this elevation, your canvas of responsibility broadens, and your thoughts and actions are expected to be in the national perspective," Murmu said. PTI AKV RHL