Exercise authority with humility, restraint: President Murmu to Income Tax officers

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) President Drouapdi Murmu on Tuesday said that tax officers must exercise authority entrusted to them with humility, restraint and with an unwavering commitment to constitutional values.

Addressing a group of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), who had called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said they are expected to take decisions that are just, efficient and based on a deeper understanding of business processes.

"I am confident that your decisions and actions will strike the right balance between facilitating ease of doing business and safeguarding the country’s revenue," Murmu said.

As IRS officers, she said, they must strive to exercise prudence in their conduct and decision-making.

A prudent officer balances enforcement with facilitation, authority with humility, and technological capability with human sensitivity, the president said.

"Such prudence strengthens both compliance and the trust of citizens in the system. The authority entrusted to you must always be exercised with humility, restraint, and an unwavering commitment to constitutional values," Murmu said.

She said the mandate of the revenue service goes beyond tax collection.

"Your ability to analyse complex financial transactions, trace illicit financial flows across borders, and unravel intricate corporate structures, makes you indispensable partners in advancing the nation’s journey towards the goal of Viksit Bharat," the president said.

Murmu said a fair and transparent tax system fosters equity and strengthens the foundation of inclusive and sustainable growth.

"As IRS officers, you will play an important role in ensuring that the taxes are collected with fairness, efficiency, and transparency," she said, addressing the officer trainees of the 79th batch of IRS (IT).

Asserting that India is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, Murmu said that the ongoing processes of industrialisation, formalisation, digitisation, and urbanisation are transforming the country's economy, presenting significant opportunities as well as new challenges for tax administration.

"With the growing volume of cross-border transactions and deeper international cooperation in taxation, IRS officers today engage increasingly with global institutions and treaty partners. Therefore, you will play an important role in strengthening international tax governance. Your professional competence and integrity will uphold India’s credibility in international tax administration," the president said.

Murmu noted that India’s direct tax collections have shown remarkable growth in recent years.

The sustained rise in gross direct tax collections reflects expanding formalisation of the economy, improved systems, and growing trust between the taxpayer and the government, she said.

The president said that initiative on Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable — “NUDGE” — represents a progressive shift in tax administration.

This approach strengthens trust, reduces unnecessary litigation, and promotes a culture of responsible compliance, Murmu said.

"The increasing use of artificial intelligence, data mining and risk-based verification systems reflects a transition towards technology-driven administration. I urge you all to leverage the advanced technologies to make tax administration more transparent, fair and citizen centric," she said.

Addressing the officers, the president said they will be the first batch to study the new Income Tax Act, 2025, during their training and implement it in the field.

"As tax administrators, you will play an instrumental role in upholding the rule of law by ensuring effective implementation of the country’s tax framework. Through your diligence and commitment to public service, you can strengthen citizens’ trust and safeguard the resources that fuel our country’s development," Murmu added. PTI AKV NB