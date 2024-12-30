Exercise for revision of BPL families list to commence from April next year: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday presided over a review meeting of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department and said the exercise for revision of the list of below poverty line (BPL) families will commence in the state in April next year.

The chief minister during the meeting directed the officers to ensure that only genuine families appear in the BPL list and to formulate a new criteria in this regard.

Sukhu instructed the department to formulate this criteria before January 5, 2025 followed by the Cabinet's approval.

"The new guidelines will be shared with the general public in the Gram Sabha scheduled in January 2025," he said.

The chief minister also directed to constitute a two-member committee at the sub-divisional level comprising the SDM and BDO to verify the lists of the BPL families recommended by the Gram Sabha to ensure transparency.

Sukhu emphasized on a robust mechanism to identify the deserving BPL families so that they are not deprived of the benefits.

He also said the state government is considering revision of the annual income for selecting BPL families.

The chief minister said any objections against the final BPL families' list can be submitted to the respective deputy commissioner and divisional commissioner, who will have the authority to review and address these grievances.

"A comprehensive website will also be launched for showcasing and home delivery of various products prepared by Women Self Help Groups, thereby strengthening the economy of the womenfolk," he added. PTI/COR AS AS