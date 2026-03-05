Exercise restraint while reporting West Asia conflict, don’t cause panic: Kerala CM to media

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called on the media to exercise restraint and responsibility while reporting developments related to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, noting that a large number of Malayalis working in Gulf countries and their families back home should not be caused distress.

The CM was speaking during a Zoom meeting with editors of various media organisations in the state.

The interaction was held against the backdrop of rising tensions in the region, where lakhs of Malayali expatriates are employed.

Vijayan said this was a time for the media to act with “great responsibility” and cautioned against rushing to publish unverified information.

He stressed that only information received through official channels should be treated as “news”.

Exaggerated reporting could cause anxiety among families in Kerala, he said.

Social media rumours and unconfirmed reports should not be presented as facts, Vijayan said, urging newsrooms to rely only on credible sources and strengthen fact-checking mechanisms.

Referring to breaking news situations, the CM said competition to report first should not lead to factual errors.

He also advised against dramatic or highly emotional presentation of incidents such as missile attacks, drone strikes or fires, warning that such coverage could create unnecessary fear.

“Fear should not be amplified through the style of reporting,” he said, pointing out that alarming visuals and language could deepen distress among expatriate families in the state.

Calling for a balanced and measured approach, Vijayan said the safety and well-being of Malayalis abroad must remain a priority and urged editors to ensure that reports are verified and presented with sensitivity. PTI TGB SSK