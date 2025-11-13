Exercise Trishul: 3 top commanders in armed forces board INS Vikrant, witness op demonstration

Porbandar, Nov 13 (PTI) Reflecting the tri-service synergy, three top commanders in the Indian military boarded aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and reviewed a joined multi-domain operation conducted as part of the mega Exercise Trishul, officials said on Thursday.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth; Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor witnessed an operational demonstration of "carrier-borne flying operations and underway replenishment last night," according to a senior official.

From Thar desert to Kutch region, the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force have been taking part in a series of sub-exercises in the last two weeks under the overarching framework of tri-service Exercise Trishul, which will culminate with a joint amphibious exercise off the Saurashtra Coast here on Thursday.

This exercise will feature beach landing operations by the amphibious forces of the Southern Command, validating full-spectrum land-sea-air integration and underscoring the armed forces' ability to project power and synergy across multiple domains.

Exercise Trishul stands as a testament to the armed forces' commitment to vision of JAI (jointness, atmanirbharta and innovation) and covers domains from electronic warfare to counter-drone operations, according to the defence ministry.

The stage is set in Gujarat's Porbandar for the finale of the exercise and a rehearsal was held on Wednesday.

A senior Navy official said the chiefs of the Army's Southern Command, Navy's Western Naval Command (WNC) and IAF's South Western Air Command embarked Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to review naval and joint multi-domain operations conducted as part of the exercise.

They also witnessed an operational demonstration of carrier-borne flying operations and underway replenishment on Wednesday night, he said.

The WNC shared some photos of the three commanders-in-chief onboard INS Vikrant off the Saurashtra Coast, on its X handle early on Thursday.

"The joint presence of the three Commanders-in-Chief onboard #INSVikrant symbolises a strong step toward unity and integrated functioning among the services and will significantly boost jointness and interoperability, and enable integrated effect-based operations in multi-domain environments," it said.

On November 2, the defence ministry said that Exercise Trishul has commenced with mission-focused validations to strengthen integrated readiness across multiple domains, reflecting the armed forces' expanding multi-domain capabilities and focus on atmanirbharta in defence.

In the Thar desert, Southern Command formations had undertaken intense integrated manoeuvres through exercises 'MaruJwala' and 'Akhand Prahaar' to validate combined arms operations, mobility, and joint fire integration under realistic conditions.

The Army has duly integrated the components from the IAF and the Navy, officials said.

A joint exercise in the Kutch sector, involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, the coast guard, and BSF has rehearsed integrated operational capability in close coordination with civil administration, reflecting the military-civil fusion approach to integrated national security, they said.

In a resolute demonstration of operational excellence and joint preparedness, the IAF conducted exercise MahaGujRaj-25 from October 29 to November 11 in the western sector, according to officials.

Towards ensuring multi-dimensional response in operations utilising all available assets and infrastructure, the IAF fighters undertook operations from Hirasar international airport in Rajkot. The exercise highlighted the higher degree of civil-multitasking cohesion and coordinates towards achieving mission objectives, they said.

Exercise Trishul covers electronic warfare, cyber, drone and counter-drone operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as air defence control and reporting.

It reaffirms tri-service preparedness to dominate both virtual and physical domains through seamless land, sea, and air integration for coordinated joint fires, the defence ministry earlier said. PTI KND RUK RUK RUK RUK