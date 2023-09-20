Exercise utmost caution: India issues advisory for its citizens & students in Canada

New Delhi: Amid ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Canada over the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada.

"In view of growing anti-India activities in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution," the advisory read.

It further added, "Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents."

It follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement in the country's Parliament on Monday that the authorities are “actively pursuing credible allegations" related to Indian government involvement in the murder of Nijjar, a designated terrorist, in British Columbia in June. In an emergency statement to the House of Commons in Ottawa, Trudeau said that any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen was "an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty".

India has strongly rejected Trudeau's claims as “absurd and motivated” and dismissed a senior Canadian diplomat in a reciprocal move.

“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.