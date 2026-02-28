Exercise utmost caution: India urges its nationals in Middle East amid military escalation

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) India on Saturday advised its nationals in Iran, Israel and several other countries in the Middle East to exercise utmost caution after a massive military escalation across the region following a US-Israel joint strike on Iran.

After the attack by the US and Israel, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting Israel and American military bases in the region, including in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

In its reaction, New Delhi urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalation.

The Indian missions in Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Palestine issued separate advisories, urging Indian nationals to remain vigilant and follow safety and emergency protocols.

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Iran urged Indian nationals in that country to avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," it said.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India. The emergency contact details of the embassy are reiterated as below," the mission said.

According to official estimates in January, little over 10,000 Indians, including students, were living in Iran.

The Indian embassy in Israel also issued a similar advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to exercise "utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times." The Indian diaspora in Israel comprises over 41,000 people.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command," it said.

It said all Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly," it said.

The mission also urged Indian nationals to contact the embassy in Tel Aviv in case of any emergency.

"The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary," it said.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prescribed by local authorities.

It said the embassy and the consulate in Jeddah are continuing to function normally.

The Indian embassy in Kuwait also issued a similar advisory for the Indians in the country.

"Indian nationals are encouraged to monitor the news and official Kuwaiti Government announcements, if any," it said.

The Indian mission in Ramallah urged Indians to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement.

The Indian embassies in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan also issued similar advisories to the Indian nationals.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, announcing the military offensive against Tehran, called on the people of Iran to "take over" the government, saying: It will be "probably your only chance for generations".

The US-Israel joint strikes on Iran came after weeks of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear programme did not produce any tangible outcome.

At least 57 people were killed at a girls' school in South Iran in the US-Israel strikes, Iranian state media reported. PTI MPB RT RT