Exhibition brings together textile, traditions and technology

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A new exhibition here features a storyline that includes sections on Indian textile art, including kalamkari, embroideries, brocade, block prints, and resist dyed fabrics, to highlight how traditions have transformed over centuries.

The exhibition, titled "Tradition and Innovation", was inaugurated by Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh and minister of state Pabitra Margherita at the National Craft Museum's Indian Textiles Gallery II on Thursday.

Curated by designer Sunil Sethi and art historian Jyotindra Jain from a pool of about 2,600 museum objects, the exhibition explores the journey of textiles across the years as it transformed and evolved, adapting to regional variations and incorporating modern influences.

"This exhibition has brought to life the fast-disappearing crafts of India and for the young generation it will be a great source of inspiration. They will understand the nuances of how rich our culture was and witness the innovation," the minister said in a statement.

The textile show also features woven saris like the Tangaliya, weaves of India, and the exquisite pieces by Vishwakarma artisans, emphasising their revival.

"I was delighted the Fashion Design Council of India got an opportunity to set up this exhibition. It took us over eight months to sift through the mammoth number of vintage artefacts and see which ones will fall into a distinct narrative. The most remarkable and innovative textiles, the sheer beauty of handwork and design thinking can be seen in this exhibit," Sethi said.

The exhibition features around 150 objects. PTI ATR BK MAH MAH