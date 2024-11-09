Exhibition celebrates legacy of abstractionist Bimal Das Gupta

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) An ongoing exhibition here, "Bimal Das Gupta: Tutelage - An Ode to a Legend", features a wide-ranging collection of artworks by the abstractionist master, spanning six decades of his artistic journey.

The two-day exhibition, currently being held at Travancore House, is presented by Dhoomimal Gallery and Gallery Silver Scapes, showcases Das Gupta's bold experiments with watercolours and acrylics alongside many other untried mediums and their combinations such as gouches and oil pastels, which he embraced after developing an allergy to oil paints.

Born in Bengal in 1917, Das Gupta enjoyed an reputation as a landscape painter, before experimenting with cubism after his tour across Europe, and went on to dabble in neo-tantrism, marking his abstract phase.

He eventually turned to pure abstraction, executed in watercolours and acrylic. Besides exhibiting widely in India and abroad, he also handled commissions for murals for India pavilions at international trade fairs in Moscow and Tokyo. Dasgupta was honoured by the Sahitya Kala Parishad in 1972 and made a fellow of the Lalit Kala Akademi in 1989.

Nearly three decades after his tragic passing in a road accident in 1995, which led to his works being somewhat overshadowed, the exhibition serves as an opportunity to reinstate his legacy, showcasing the depth of his artistic innovations and influence.

From the 1930s—when he first broke away from the figurative styles popular in post-independence India—through to the later years of his career, the exhibition traces his evolution as one of the country’s earliest and most profound abstractionists.

“Due to his untimely demise and that of his children in the same accident, his works have somewhat got lost for many years. However, in the last few years, his works have regularly started appearing in auctions and have done rather well.

"I am really happy that we at Dhoomimal and Gallery Silver Scapes have come together in giving a befitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian artists, in a show curated by Archana Khare-Ghose,” Uday Jain, director of Dhoomimal Gallery, said in a statement.

The exhibition is also accompanied by a publication featuring essays by top art critics in India. Along with curated walkthroughs, talks, and conversations, it will offer art lovers a unique opportunity to engage with the rich legacy of Das Gupta.

The show will come to a close on Sunday.