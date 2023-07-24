Exhibition celebrates master sculptor Himmat Shah's 'Pandemic Drawings'

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Celebrating master sculptor Himmat Shah, a new exhibition "Under the Mask" presents an extraordinary collection of his 'Pandemic Drawings', showcasing the artist's creative response during the challenging times.

The exhibition, featuring as many as 300 paintings made by Shah during the Covid-19 pandemic, is curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya. Currently underway at the Bikaner House, it aims to reveal Shah's "introspection and exploration of hidden truths beneath the surface".

"Himmat Shah's 'Pandemic Drawings' is a testament to his artistic resilience and his ability to delve into the depths of human emotions. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to witness the profound expressions of one of India's living master artists," said the curator in a statement.

Another noteworthy highlight in the exhibition are the 90-year-old artist's two sculptures made using real diamonds -- a captivating creation being unveiled for the first time in India.

Adding to the richness of the exhibition, acclaimed photographer Raghu Rai contributes to the showcase by using his lens to capture the essence and depth of Himmat Shah's artistic journey.

Through Rai's photographs, viewers are invited to experience the profound expressions and resilience reflected in Shah's 'Pandemic Drawings'.

"Himmat Shah's 'Pandemic Drawings' evoke a profound sense of introspection and resilience. It has been an honor to witness his artistic journey and capture the depth of his creations through my lens," said Rai.

Open to the public at Bikaner House till Monday, the exhibition will continue at Art Magnum from July 28 to August 14. PTI MG SHD SHD