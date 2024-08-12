Exhibition celebrating contribution of Indian women to printmaking opens at NGMA in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) An exhibition of artworks celebrating the profound contribution of Indian women to the field of printmaking was on Monday inaugurated at the National Gallery of Modern Art here by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Titled, 'Nabha Sparsh - Indian Women Printmakers', the exhibition includes works from more than 120 artists selected through an open call and evaluated by a distinguished jury, the NGMA said in a statement.

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) comes under the purview of the culture ministry.

The exhibition is "dedicated to recognising and celebrating the profound contributions of Indian women to the field of printmaking," the statement said.

Curated from NGMA's esteemed collection, the exhibition features works by artists such as Anupam Sud, Gogi Saroj Pal, Jayasri Burman, Jaya Appaswamy, Kanchan Chander, Kavita Nayar, Krishna Devayani, Lalitha Lajmi, Naina Dalal, Rini Dhumal, Nilima Sheikh, Pratibha Dakoji, Shobha Broota, Shobha Ghare, Sudeshna Sengupta, and Zarina Hashmi, it added.

The diversity of styles and thematic concerns represented in this collection vividly illustrates the vibrant nature of contemporary Indian printmaking.

Shekhawat highlighted the broader significance of women's contribution beyond the realm of visual arts.

Women have made invaluable contributions in every sphere of life. The empowerment of women, as emphasised through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, is a "monumental step forward".

This exhibition is a celebration of that empowerment, reflecting how women's voices and talents are shaping and enriching the arts and beyond, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Printmaking is a dynamic form of artistic expression with a storied history and this exhibition not only highlights the traditional aspects of printmaking but also demonstrates how new technologies are being embraced to push the boundaries of the medium, he said.

A major feature of the month-long exhibition is its commitment to inclusivity. The NGMA has incorporated sign language interpretations, accessible via QR code scanning, thereby enhancing accessibility and fostering inclusivity within the cultural sector, the NGMA said.

Director General, NGMA, Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, emphasised that the exhibition stands as a testament to the pioneering spirit and innovative contributions of Indian women printmakers.