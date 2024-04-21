Exhibition displays artworks by children with autism

New Delhi, April 21 (PTI) Autistic children exhibit their artistic talent in an ongoing art exhibition here in the national capital.

The week-long exhibition, being held at Hotel JW Marriott, Aerocity, in collaboration with NGO Arts and Souls Foundation, showcases over 60 abstract artworks by 20 budding artists -- half of which are already sold.

"This initiative provided a valuable platform for children with autism to highlight their artistic abilities and raise awareness for the autistic community. The event not only highlighted the remarkable talents of these young individuals but also fostered a more inclusive environment.

"We are committed to supporting such initiatives that empower children and contribute to the well-being of our community," said Sharad Datta, general manager of JW Marriott New Delhi, Aerocity, in a statement.

Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that manifests during early childhood, irrespective of gender, race or socioeconomic status. April, globally, is marked as a month dedicated to Autism Awareness, aiming to foster understanding and acceptance for individuals with autism.

Besides highlighting the talent of children with autism, the art exhibition also motivates visitors to participate in an immersive painting session, unleashing their artistic spirits by translating their emotions onto canvases with vibrant colours and expressive strokes.

The proceeds garnered from the sale of these artworks will go to the Arts and Souls Foundation for their charitable endeavours.

The exhibition will come to a close on April 26. PTI MG RDS RDS