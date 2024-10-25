Exhibition displays rare artworks of modernist FN Souza

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Celebrating the birth centenary of artist Francis Newton Souza, an ongoing art exhibition here in the national capital has featured 45 rare and iconic works of the renowned modernist spanning from the 1950s to the 1980s -- some of which are being exhibited publicly for the first time.

The exhibition has showcased the personal collection of Mahender Jain and Sushma Jain, emphasising Souza’s long-standing association with the Dhoomimal Art Centre and his close relationship with the Jain family.

"I had the privilege of knowing Souza, not just as a towering figure in the art world, but as a dynamic individual whose vibrant personality was reflected in his profound works. His art retains the same power and relevance today as it did when it was first created," said Mohit Jain, director of Dhoomimal Art Centre, in a statement.

Souza, who was a co-founder of the Progressive Artists' Group in Bombay (Mumbai), is considered the first post-independence Indian artist to gain widespread recognition in Europe and other parts of the West.

His fearless experimentation with form and content challenged societal norms and cemented his place as a pioneer of Indian Modern Art.

The artworks in the exhibition provide a rare opportunity to witness the breadth of Souza’s artistic evolution, from his early expressive drawings to his later, more mature works that delve into themes of existentialism and personal rebellion.

Besides the exhibition, the organisers also launched a limited-edition book featuring insightful commentary by scholar Shankar Tripathi.

The essay, “Whose Monster? The Sensation(al) in Francis Newton Souza Today", explores the ongoing resonance of Souza’s work, encapsulating the raw energy that continues to define his legacy.

The exhibition, with artworks starting from Rs 3 lakh, will come to a close on Sunday. PTI MG MAH MAH