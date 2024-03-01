Exhibition explores fantasy, futuristic ideas through 12 decades of Indian art

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A new art exhibition here features seminal works by 49 artists, both celebrated, young and anonymous, in an attempt to capture the elements of fantasy beyond the modernist tenets of surrealism by infusing post-modern, futuristic ideas into oriental storytelling.

"Fantastic Realities and Beyond" by the Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) at the Visual Arts Gallery has showcased works across 12 decades, beginning from the early twentieth century miniature to highlighting Indian modernist twist on fantasy to contemporary augmented reality.

The exhibition unravels a wide spectrum of artworks by artists spanning generations and offers an invitation to explore the world of artistic evolution and diversity across India.

The artworks on show include a musical excerpt from Satyajit Ray's famous comedy, "Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne" (based on the original story by his grandfather, Upendra Kishore Ray).

Works of artists such as Bikash Bhattacharjee, Shobha Broota, Jitish Kallat, Sudhir Patwardhan, Goutam Pramanick, Arpita Singh, KG Subramanium, Soham Gupta, Mandakini Devi and Kashmiri Khosa and more is on display.

The current show is part of CIMA's 30-year celebration that saw a series of exhibitions over the last six months, reflecting the diverse and rich cultural landscape of artistic masters.

“As CIMA completes three decades, we aim to revisit earlier concerns and pose new questions, broadening the cultural spectrum for the current generation. This exhibition is an opportunity for today’s youth to witness and experience the evolving visual history that shapes and unravels new territories," said Rakhi Sarkar, the director of CIMA Gallery, in a statement.

The exhibition will come to an end on March 10. PTI MAH RDS RDS