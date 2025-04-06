Exhibition explores interplay of time, space and perception through art

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Inviting viewers to engage with the transformation of moments, memories, and meanings as they evolve within ever-changing contexts, the ongoing group exhibition "Temporal Resonance" delves into the fluid nature of time, space, and perception.

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the interplay between past and present, reality and memory, while examining how space profoundly influences our experiences.

It is organised by Gallery Art Positive in Lado Sarai, New Delhi.

"At the heart of 'Temporal Resonance' lies the idea that time and space are not mere backdrops to human experience, but active forces that shape perception and meaning.

"The artists in this exhibition engage with this concept through a range of techniques and styles, creating a thought-provoking dialogue on the constantly evolving nature of reality," the organisers said in a statement.

The nine artists participating in the exhibition are Balagopalan Bethur, Bhavish Ahuja, D Priyanka, Kapil Jangid, Madhvi Srivastava, Rohit Varekar, Sangam Vankhade, Samir Mohanty, and Sitikantha Samantsinghar.

Their works examine the tension between past and present, permanence and impermanence, and the ways in which history and contemporary experience intersect.

Besides the visual experience, the exhibition will feature artist interactions, panel discussions, and walkthroughs, offering deeper engagement with the concepts presented.

“Time is not static; it transforms our understanding of events and emotions. This exhibition challenges viewers to engage with the fluidity of perception and the ways in which moments, memories, and meanings evolve over time,” curator Pranamita Borgohain said in a statement.

"Temporal Resonance" will come to a close on May 30.