Exhibition explores monochrome with 'Life is better in black and white - II'

New Delhi, Sept 13 (PTI) A new exhibition at Gallery Art Positive, "Life is Better in Black and White - II" -- sequel to a 2021 exhibition, brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists who work within the limited palette of black and white.

The show offers viewers a deeper look at how the absence of colour can heighten emotion, texture, and conceptual depth.

"Black and white often bring to mind nostalgia: old photographs, classic films, ... That time may have come with its own challenges, but there’s also a sense of simplicity and clarity that we often long for today. This exhibition reflects that desire to simplify, to pare down to essentials. It’s about focusing on what truly matters, both visually and metaphorically," said art curator Pranamita Borgohain.

The participating artists include Anni Kumari, Bhavish Ahuja, Dhruti Mahajan, Harish Ojha, Ganesh Selvaraj, Sachin George Sebastian, Shweta Mansingka, Sri Harsha Kancharla, Suhani Jain, Suresh Kumar Singha, Ratna Bardhan, and Zainul Abdeen.

Featuring works across a range of media, including drawing, sculpture, mixed media, and installation, the show invites viewers to consider the role of contrast and minimalism in artistic expression.

Each piece reveals a unique approach, from intricate paper layering to experimental surface treatments, with artists using texture, form, and material as central elements in their narratives.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 15.