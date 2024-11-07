Exhibition explores tradition of figurative art through works of Jogen Chowdhury, others

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A group exhibition, titled “Trans-formative Vision”, here explores the tradition of figurative art through the works of contemporary artists, including Jogen Chowdhury, Manjunath Kamath, Mithu Sen, Anindita Bhattacharya and Shanthi Swaroopini.

The exhibition at Gallery Threshold, curated by Yashodhara Dalmia, looks at the diversity of contemporary figurative art, where each artist has transformed tradition into an exploration of form, identity, and reality.

“The strong figurative tradition which has empowered the form for centuries in India is transformed by artists in the present to express contemporary reality as well as their inner landscape,” Dalmia said.

While T Vaikuntam’s voluptuous figures assert individuality and defy male dominance, Jogen Chowdhury’s work invites the viewer into the reverie of feminine figures, whose indolent yet agile forms narrate a story of inner strength.

An illuminated light box by Anindita Bhattacharya presents a fusion of dismembered human and animal parts, strung together in a turbulent garland that highlights the devastation of the body.

“The twists and turns of the body, articulated in earlier times by the tribhanga posture with its axial bends, is now used as a sensor to navigate their exploding internal and surrounding realities.

"The figure with its subtle manifestations and its vivid countenance also retains the possibility of change and growth. The aura of the body makes the space around it alter and transforms the prevailing situation,” Dalmia added.

In his work titled “Karaikal Amma”, V Ramesh has reinterpreted Bhakti poetry, exploring the intense devotion between lovers as a form of divine worship.

“In works like ‘Karikal Amma’, he captures the dual nature of a woman, who inhabits both the spiritual and earthly realms.” Sudhir Patwardhan, Rameshwar Broota, and Benitha Perciyal are the other artists whose works have been exhibited at the show.

The exhibition will come to an end on December 14.