Exhibition features 101 artworks from contemporary Russian artists

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Whether it is the black and white photograph of a winter night in St Petersburg or the buildings next to a sky blue Neva river painted with oil colours, a new exhibition at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) shares vivid glimpses of Russian cities, landscapes and people through a total of 101 artworks.

Put together from a private collection of diplomat and writer Abhay Kumar, the exhibition showcases works by senior as well as young artists, including Alexander Kitaev, Sergey Bugaev ‘Afrika’, Elena Gritsenko, Ivan Tarasyuk, Dmitri Provotorov, Andrey Medvedev, Igor Ivanov, and Marina Ikoku.

A range of paintings, photographs, lithographs and photo prints offer a window to the Russian way of life that Kumar got to experience during his stay in the country from 2005 to 2010 as a diplomat.

“It was actually my love and passion for art, interacting and becoming friends with the Russian artists and actively engaging them. We used to paint together. We used to exchange works, I would paint and give them my works, and they would give me their works,” Kumar told PTI.

It was in Russia that Kumar started to dabble with paint as well as wrote his first book -- “River Valley to Silicon Valley”.

In Moscow, he first painted on a discarded box of chocolates after being inspired by Russian artists around him.

“I had never dreamed that I was going to paint someday. And when I saw their dedication towards art, I realised you can be an artist any time and my first painting was on cardboard, a used chocolate box. I bought some paint and started painting on it,” the 44-year-old said.

“I realised art is not something which is very esoteric, it is something that is all around you,” he added.

The exhibition also marked Russia Day and was attended by Russian deputy chief of mission Roman Babushkin. He remembered Russian painter Nicholas Roerich and his family, who "lived and created" in India.

“We are remembering today the family of Roerich, Russian painters who became Indians, lived in India, created in India and left their legacy. This exhibition plays an important role because behind this exhibition there is a sincere desire of the people to showcase their experience about their modern country, it is something which we need very much today,” Babushkin told PTI.

The exhibition at IGNCA will remain open to the public till June 18.