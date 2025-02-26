Exhibition features painter Nidhi Agarwal's work with found, recycled materials

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) In her latest show at Nature Morte, painter Nidhi Agarwal has picked discarded books, notebooks, novels, comics and magazines to create collages, many of which are portraits of heads, reminiscent of the works of modernist master F N Souza.

The exhibition, "The Dichotomous Salon", presents a new body of work on paper by Agarwal, including both collages of found and recycled materials and drawings.

The collection features large works, the largest measuring more than 10 feet in length.

“Even the tiniest shred of paper, cloth or a string lost to the wind or trash is a loss for me. So I collect them carefully from the entire mess that happens in my studio every day. These bits of paper add so much meaning to my creative life that I keep them as a valuable currency. A formless form is taken as a new Pictionary game that has the energy to mesmerise me with endless ideas," Agarwal said in a statement.

Pieces of paper with incomplete sentences may not make sense individually but collectively they make "a play zone" for her large portrait drawings.

"Waste material glued haphazardly in multiple layers builds a play zone for my large portrait drawings. These large portraits emerge as profiles of individuals shaped by their inherent traits, she said.

The individuality of her portraits is shaped by the artist's belief that dichotomy prevails in every group, clan or tribe.

"This dichotomy shapes our social landscape. At the same time it also proves to be a delicate pallet of war zones. The masses must adapt to the coexistence of harmony and conflict. Human personalities are built with millions of factors ranging from genes, family dynamics, geographic and cultural influences, professional choices, gender and so on. The human race is the craziest league," the 53-year-old said.

The exhibition will come to an end on March 22.