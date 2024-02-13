Exhibition features Rameshwar Broota's recent paintings, sculptures

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Veteran post-modernist artist Rameshwar Broota has showcased his recent paintings and sculptures at a solo exhibition in Shridharani Art Gallery here.

Put together by Vadehra Art Gallery, Broota's latest show features his recent works in the artist's revelator period of abstraction in which he is drawn to exploring an inner journey of the human condition motivated by deep self-awareness.

"His quintessentially laborious means of layering paint and scraping the surface with a blade to create unique variations in tone often leads to patterns and images emerging serendipitously in his compositions, which sometimes appear as a chaotic conclusion or genesis of time, technology, nature and mankind itself," the organisers said in a statement.

Apart from the paintings, the exhibition also features a collection of multi-dimensional resin sculptures bearing calligraphic texts and found objects.

The marks and layers held inside the glass-like opaque resin sculptures invites the viewers to examine the works more closely. "We are excited and honoured to have Rameshwar Broota’s exhibition after a gap of six years. The show brings together a comprehensive body of work with his signature style scratch paintings and resin sculptures," Roshini Vadehra, director of Vadehra Art Gallery, told PTI.

The works will next be exhibited at Frieze No. 9 Cork Street in London, parallel to the opening of 'London Gallery Weekend' at the end of May this year.

The show will come to a close on February 15. PTI MAH MG MG