Exhibition features works by Souza, Raza to celebrate Delhi's cultural legacy

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Over 80 artworks and sculptures by India's most revered and emerging artists, including those of modernist masters such as FN Souza, SH Raza and Krishen Khanna, at an ongoing exhibition here reflect the complexity and richness of the city, weaving together stories that speak to both the past and the future of Indian art.

'The Capital Art Show' at The Claridges, curated by Rahul Kumar and gallerist Sameera Anand, offers a fresh perspective into Delhi's evolving cultural landscape.

"We're showcasing works from the masters my parents admired, along with emerging artists who are set to redefine the future of Indian art. It's about honoring the legacies of the past while embracing the voices of tomorrow," said Anand in a statement.

While exploring Delhi’s emergence as a global cultural hub - blending past and present, tradition and modernity - the exhibition also features works by leading Indian artists, including Paresh Maity, Zarina Hashmi, Kumaresan Selvaraj, B Prabha and Jeram Patel.

According to the organisers, the event encapsulates the unique blend of ancient heritage and modern sophistication that defines the city.

"Each artwork weaves stories that speak to both the past and the future of Indian art, making this event a compelling narrative of Delhi’s artistic journey," they added.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 12.