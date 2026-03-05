Exhibition in Thane showcases artistic, calligraphic treasures of Indian Constitution

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) A three-day exhibition showcasing artistic and calligraphic treasures of the Indian Constitution was inaugurated in Thane on Thursday, organisers said.

The exhibition, titled ‘Samvidhan Amritavandana’, features the paintings created in 1949 by renowned artist Nandalal Bose and his students from Santiniketan.

These artworks, which adorn the original handwritten Constitution, represent India’s transition from ancient civilisational roots to a sovereign democratic republic, they said.

The event at the Vidya Prasarak Mandal’s TMC Law College will run till March 7.

Meanwhile, a symposium was held on Wednesday by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the University of Mumbai to mark the 75th year of the Constitution. It focused on Dr B R Ambedkar’s vision for development, said officials. PTI COR NR