Exhibition of products made by Thane jail inmates opens

Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) An annual exhibition of various products, including furniture and wooden decorative articles, made by inmates of the Thane Central Jail began on its premises on the occasion of Diwali.

The exhibition was inaugurated by District Collector Srikrishna Panchal on Friday in the presence of jail superintendent Rani Bhosale.

Praising the quality of the products, the collector said they should be packaged and marketed in an attractive manner to get more customers. PTI COR NP